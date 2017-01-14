Oyo state Governor Abiola Ajimobi was in his display of arrogance and tyranny when his office was visited by protesting students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomosho (LAUTECH).

The students held a peaceful protest to demand the reopening of their school which is jointly owned by Oyo and Osun states, but it wasn’t met well by the Governor.

Ajimobi who addressed the protesters in Yoruba and then English told the students to do whatever they want to do.

He also dared them to do their worst if ”that’s how they want to talk to him” regarding the strike.

He said some of the protesting students ought to have ”little respect for constituted authority, no matter what”.

He later called on security personnel to bring forth a protester — just like a dictator — who he claimed was insolent.

Watch below:

