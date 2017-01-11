Wednesday , 11 January 2017
Watch Highlights As Manchester United Take EFL Cup Semi-Final Lead

Seyi Peters 9 hours ago

Hull’s injury-hit side frustrated United for large periods of this semi-final first leg at Old Trafford before Juan Mata and substitute Marouane Fellaini gave the Red Devils one foot in the final of the EFL Cup.

Manchester United

Watch the highlights below.

