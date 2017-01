Maleek Berry kicks off 2017 with a fresh video for his song “Eko Miami” featuring UK artist Geko taken from his debut EP “Last Daze Of Summer”.

With his last hit “Kontrol” surpassing 10 million views, and making a solid impact in 2016, Maleek Berry is ready to set the tone again with this colourful, artistic visual directed by Tshisz Nelson for JM Films

Watch below.

