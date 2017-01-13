Watch Stevie Wonder’s Tribute To Michelle Obama On Her Final Days As First Lady

US singer Stevie Wonder serenaded Michelle Obama on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

The outgoing First Lady was the guest of honour on Fallon’s show last night, with the host bidding farewell to her husband’s administration during an episode which also saw appearances from comedians Dave Chappelle and Jerry Seinfeld.

As well as taking part in regular Fallon segments like ‘Thank You Notes’, Fallon also invited Wonder to perform for the First Lady. Performing his 1969 classic ‘My Cherie Amour’, Wonder changed the lyrics to honour Obama, calling it ‘My Michelle Amour’.

“I love you Michelle,” Wonder said as he introduced the song. “I must tell you, I wrote this song but I changed the words a little,” before singing:

“My Michelle amour, lovely as a summer day, My Michelle amour, as sweet as flowers bloom in May. My Michelle amour, you’re the only one that we adore. You’ll always be first lady in our minds.”

Watch the footage of Wonder’s performance below.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: