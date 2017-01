Watch the trailer for ‘Rule Number Two’ starring Ruth Kadiri and Williams Godwyn

Nollywood diva, Ruth Kadiri stars in this movie about a cheating husband and a wayward angry wife, who get caught up in a game that even they don’t know the rules to.

The movie also stars Williams Godwyn, Walter Anga and Josephine Iyamu.

Watch the trailer below:

