Wema Bank Appoints Ademola Adebise As Deputy Managing Director

The Board of Directors, Wema Bank Plc. has appointed Ademola Adebise as the Deputy Managing Director of the bank. The board announced this at a retreat held recently in Lagos.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has now approved the appointment. In a letter to the bank, the CBN said it had no objection to the appointment.

As DMD, Adebise will oversee Wema Bank’s Corporate and Business Directorate covering Corporate Banking, Treasury & Financial Institution, South Business Group (South-South and South-East) and Business Support Division.

Prior to his appointment, Adebise was the Executive Director in charge of Corporate & South Directorate.

Adebise has over 28 years’ experience in the banking industry (inclusive of 4 years in management consulting), and has worked in various capacities in Information Technology, Financial Control & Strategic Planning, Treasury, Corporate Banking, Risk Management and Performance Management.

Before joining Wema Bank, Adebise was Head, Finance & Performance Management Practice at Accenture (Lagos Office) where he led various projects for banks in Business Process Re-engineering, Information Technology and Risk Management.

He is an alumnus of the Advanced Management Program (AMP) of the Harvard Business School and a Bachelor’s degree holder in Computer Science from the University of Lagos. He obtained a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the Lagos Business School.

Adebise is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). He is also an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation and Computer Professionals (Registration Council of Nigeria). He is an honorary Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (HCIB) and a member of the Institute of Directors.

Adebise also serves on the board of AIICO insurance Plc, AIICO pensions management Limited and FITC’

