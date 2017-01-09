West African Leaders Meet In Abuja To Discuss Gambian Crisis

Several West African political leaders arrived Abuja, the Nigerian capital today as part of efforts to resolve the political impasse in The Gambia. Senegalese President Macky Sall, Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Sierra Leone Vice-President Victor Foh and former Ghana president John Mahama, arrived Abuja earlier today.

Long-time Gambian ruler, Yahya Jammeh, lost the Presidential elections held in the country to opposition leader, Adama Barrow. Jammeh initially accepted the election results but made a U-turn several days later by calling for fresh elections.

He claimed that the elections were fraught with massive irregularities and indicated he would not step down in January. West African leaders, led by Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari visited the country but failed to extract a commitment from Jammeh for him to step down.

ECOWAS is said to be considering a military solution to bring an end to the crisis but has halted its decision on the back of new calls for dialogue.

