West Ham Sign Jose Fonte

English football club West Ham have completed the signing of Jose Fonte from Southampton for a fee of £8m, bringing the Portuguese international to East London.

The Hammers will hope their new man will help them to fend off the threat of relegation.

The Hammers have endured a difficult spell recently, with the major blow coming with Dimitri Payet’s demands for an exit, but a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace last weekend has raised spirits- and the Hammers could be set for more signings before the window closes.

For now, Fonte will look to shore-up a defence that has conceded 35 goals in 21 games and the guidance of Bilic could bring the best out of him.

Speaking upon his signing, Fonte praised Bilic’s impact on his decision.

“I signed for West Ham because they are a great club and a very big club. They have a lot of fans and I have known for a number of years how passionate they are. The manager was also a very big influence. I thought that he really wanted me and that he sold me the project and the ambition of the Club.” “I also have part of my family living in London and they are big West Ham fans. It just made sense for me at this stage to join West Ham. It is a new challenge and a new beginning and I am looking forward to it.”

It’s difficult to say but Fonte’s experience could prove to be decisive. However, paying £8m for a 33-year-old is a large sum and question marks will be raised. That said, Fonte has the ability to provide a big boost to a struggling side.

Well-adversed to the challenges of the Premier League, Fonte could provide the inspiration- and any further signings will improve the squad vastly, particularly in attack, which could result in an enjoyable second-half of the season for the Hammers.

