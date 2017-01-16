Tuesday , 17 January 2017
West Ham Turn Down £20m Bid For Dmitri Payet

Femi Adesanya 19 hours ago

West Ham have turned down a second bid from French club for their attacking midfielder, Dmitri Payet. Payet, who only signed a five-year contract with the club in February 2016 missed training last week in an attempt to force a move away from the club.

However, Slaven Bilic and West Ham’s hierarchy have insisted that Payet will not be sold regardless of the bid and rejected a first offer of  £19 from Olympic Marseille.

29-year-old Payet has been dropped from the first team and will be hoping to join Marseille, the club from which he joined the Premier League club in 2015.

