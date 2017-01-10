Wednesday , 11 January 2017
Qatar Airways

Wife Seeks Divorce Over Husband’s Defiling Of Daughter

niyi 19 hours ago

rape1

A house wife, Mrs Olamide Bola, on Tuesday told an Akure Customary Court, that her husband, Mr Ogunlana Bola had sex with her daughter more than once.

The complainant is seeking divorce of her 5-year-old marriage that produced a 4-year-old boy.

According to her, she can no longer tolerate the respondent’s wild sexual urge towards her and her 11-year-old daughter.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 11- year old girl is a step daughter to the respondent.

The complainant who wept in court regretted her marriage with the respondent.

Ruling on the case, Mr Ayodele Omotola, the court’s president ordered hearing notice to be served on the respondent for appearance in the next adjourned date.

Omotola adjourned the case till Jan.18 for continuation of hearing.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

gunmen3

Gunmen Kill Professor After Dedicating New Car In Benue

A lecturer at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State, Professor Gabriel Okayi, on Monday was …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946