This is a sad one, Chief Vincent Obianodo, Young Shall Grow Motors Boss lost his wife yesterday after a brief illness.

Sources say She passed on at Nnewi teaching hospital, Anambra.

I have no other info. May God give the family the Grace to bear her abrupt departure. She was the Mother in Law of TV Personality Ebuka Obi Uchendu.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: