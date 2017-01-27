I Will Continue To Be A Thorn In Buhari’s Flesh, He Can Withdraw My Police Guards – Fayose

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has vowed to be a “thorn on the flesh” of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government, stressing that Nigerians are tired of them.

Fayose made the declaration at the Expanded National Caucus of the PDP in Abuja on Thursday.

He said he would continue to express his mind and would not even mind if the Federal Government withdrew his police guards.

“I will continue to leak their secrets. I will remain a thorn in their flesh. Anything they want to do, let them come. If they want to carry their police, let them carry their police. I don’t care,” he said.

The Chairman of the PDP’s Governors’ Forum, urged members of the PDP to remain steadfast and not to be intimidated by the spate of “arrests, incarceration, intimidation, provocation by the party in government.”

Fayose insisted that Nigerians were already yearning for another change because of the APC’s alleged poor handling of the nation’s economy.

He said, “The whole country is not only tired of the ruling party, they want another change. If not for the constitution, they want the change tomorrow.”

Lamenting that Nigerians don’t seem to learn from the past, Fayose said, “the same party that has been rejected by Nigerians is the party that people seem to be defecting to.”

The Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum faulted the current anti-corruption fight of the ruling party.

He said, “Nigerians are tired of the story of corruption, especially when you find how people that are fighting corruption are busy stealing cows and are running after those people alleged to have stolen squirrel.”

Stressing that “the ruling party has caused hunger,” the governor said it was evident that Nigerians had made a mistake by voting the APC, but said that opportunity was coming soon to correct it.

Source: Dailypost

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: