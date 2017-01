Despite being tipped as favorites to win the Africa Cup Of Nations this year, Algeria have crashed out of the group stages without managing a single win.

Their fate was sealed yesterday after a 2-2 draw with Senegal as Islam Slimani bagged a brace but as things turned out, even a win would not have been enough to get them through. Failing to beat unfancied Zimbabwe and a loss to Tunisia meant that only Senegal and Tunisia qualify from Group B.

Zimbabwe also crashed out from Group B.

