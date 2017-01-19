Woman Commits Suicide Over Argument With Husband

THE wife of a Naval Rating committed suicide over a misunderstanding with her husband at Igando area of Lagos State.

The deceased, Mrs Omojoye, reportedly left home on Sunday, saying she was going to church.

Apprehension set in when she did not return home. Her husband, Seaman Band Omojoye, reportedly went to the church, only to be told that his wife did not come to the church.

Efforts to reach her on her phone failed until yesterday, when she came home looking ruffled, saying she was kidnapped.

Neighbours said that her husband disbelieved her, insisting that she was lying. It was learned that an argument ensued, during which she was said to have gone inside their room and swallowed insecticide.

Apparently thinking she was pretending to be sleeping, her husband ignored her, only to discover later that she was motionless.

When contacted, the Western Naval Command Information Officer, Lieutenant Commander Chinwe Umar, said the Rating was in police custody, adding that investigations were ongoing.

Her Lagos State Police Command counterpart, Dolapo Badmus, also confirmed the incident, but could not give further details.

Dolapo said: “I don’t have much information on it, but I can tell you that investigation is ongoing.”

Source: Vanguard

