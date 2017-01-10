Woman Denied Swiss Passport Because She Is Too Annoying

A left-wing Dutch vegan who campaigned against cowbells in the Swiss village where she lives has had a request for a Swiss passport thrown out after annoying the locals.

Nancy Holten, who was born in the Netherlands but moved to Switzerland at the age of eight, is a fluent speaker of Swiss German and has children who are Swiss nationals.

And she wanted a Swiss passport herself, but was refused after locals who were consulted about her request said they were ‘fed up’ of her challenging Swiss traditions by campaigning against the use of cow bells.

The campaign against cow bells by the 42-year-old vegan and animal-rights activist has made her unpopular in the Alpine confederation.

Swiss Locals denied Nancy Holton’s request for a passport because they were ‘fed up’ of her challenging Swiss traditions, including campaigning against the use of cow bells.

Locals were angry about the increasing media coverage Holten seeks for railing against Swiss traditions.

And now the majority of residents from Gipf-Oberfrick in the canton of Aargau have successfully blocked her second attempt to get a Swiss passport.

The resident’s committee argued that if she does not accept Swiss traditions and the Swiss way of life, she should not be able to become an official national.

She said of her situation: ”The sound that cow bells make is a hundred decibel. It is comparable with a pneumatic drill. We also would not want such a thing hanging close to our ears?”

She also railed against the weight of the famous cow bells.

Nancy complained: ”The bells, which the cows have to wear when they walk to and from the pasture, are especially heavy.

”The animals carry around five kilograms around their neck. It causes friction and burns to their skin.”

The Dutchwoman, who describes herself as a freelance journalist, model and drama student, has also campaigned against a number of other Swiss traditions like hunting, pig races and the noisy church bells in town.

