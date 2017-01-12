How I Won National Mathematics Competition, 14-Year-Old Student Says

Fourteen-year-old Samuel Oluwadare, winner of the 2016 On-line National Mathematics Competition, says his success was due to hard work, commitment and prayer.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Oluwadare floored other participants in the competition jointly organised by the National Mathematics Centre and a private firm, the GLAN Consulting.

No fewer than 2,000 secondary school students across the country participated in ‎the competition.

Oluwadare, an SSS 2 student of the Xplanter Secondary Schools, Ikorodu, told NAN that consistent practice of solving mathematical problems, tutorial from his teachers and parental support also contributed to his victory.

“I will not relent in my academic pursuit as my wish is to always be the best and be at the top in the future,” he said.

The student appealed to government at all levels to improve the facilities that could enhance the standard of education technology in the country.

“Let us get more internet access in our schools so that Nigerian children can compete with their counterparts around the world,” he said.

According to him, the economy will be better improved through technology.

Oluwadare urged Nigerians to maximise and positively use the online industry and get savvy with e-commerce.

Gbolahan Laniyan, the Chief Executive Officer of GLAN Consulting, told NAN in Lagos that over 2000 secondary school students all over the federation participated in ‎the competition.

Mr. Laniyan said the 2016 edition of the competition ‎was the second organised by the Centre.

According to the CEO, the competition took place online on December 5, 2016 ‎while the award ceremony took place recently at the Mathematics Academy, Remo in Ogun.

He said the award and endorsement was presented by a professor of Mathematics, Adewale Solarin, of the National Mathematics Centre, Abuja.

According to him‎, the winner was given a plague and an award for his feat.

Oluwadare was appointed the Ambassador to represent Nigeria and Africa in the 2015 World Education Games due to his outstanding performance.

He was adjudged to be excellent in solving mathematics problems.

Oluwadare was selected from about six million students that participated globally.

Source: NAN

