Friday , 20 January 2017
Yahya Jammeh Agrees To Step Down As He’s Signs New Peace Terms

Femi Adesanya 4 hours ago

The outgoing President of The Gambia, Yahya Jammeh has finally agreed to step down, one day after his tenure ended having lost the Presidential elections in December 2016. Jammeh had initially refused to hand over power to president-elect, Adama Barrow but a new deal, brokered by the government of Guinea has seen him accept to step down.

ECOWAS and U.N forces had expressed a willingness to remove Jammeh by force but only as a last resort and as two ultimatums passed, a military solution began to look more likely than ever.

It remains unclear what the terms of the new deal are as Jammeh had failed to earlier reach agreements with ECOWAS delegations twice.

One comment

  1. Aisha Bello
    January 20, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    Good for him…

    Reply

