Yahya Jammeh Leaves The Gambia After Stepping Down

Ex-President of The Gambia, Yahya Jammeh has left the country after 22 years in power as part of a deal in which he agreed to hand over power to President-elect, Adama Barrow. Jammeh had lost a Presidential election to Barrow on December 1, 2016 but rejected the outcome of the election one week later.

ECOWAS leaders as well as the U.N negotiated with Jammeh to get him to step down ahead of the transition on January 19 but he only accepted a deal on Thursday night.

The negotiations were handled by the government of Guinea where he will now spend time in exile before leaving for yet another country. The details of the agreement reached with Jammeh have not been made public.

