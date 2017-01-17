Yaya Toure Turns Down £430,000-a-week move to China

33-year-old Manchester City midfielder, Yaya Toure has turned down a massive £430,000-a-week offer from a Chinese Super League club. The Ivorian is the latest in the string of players who Chinese Super league clubs are targeting after a failed offer for Chelsea’s Diego Costa.

Premier League players such as John Obi-Mikel and Oscar have joined Super League clubs and with the amounts the Chinese clubs are offering, it is not difficult to predict that there will be more moves.

Yaya Toure is in the last year of his contract and became free to enter into pre-contract agreements with other clubs on January 1, 2017. Despite being left out of the first team following Pep Guardiola’s arrival as head coach, Yaya has now become an important part of the team and he’s not leaving just yet.

