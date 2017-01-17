Zahra Buhari Shares Photo To Celebrate One Month Anniversary

Zahra Buhari-Indimi, the daughter of Nigeria’s President got married to the Mohammed Indimi, the son of a Nigerian billionaire.
The high-profile wedding between the two influential families is now one month old- how time flies!
Zahra Buhari-Indimi, the daughter of Nigeria’s President got married to the Mohammed Indimi, the son of a Nigerian billionaire.
The high-profile wedding between the two influential families is now one month old- how time flies!
Before panic sets in because you have no idea what to write in the card, …