Zambia Government Declares Monthly Holiday For Ladies On Their Periods

Zambia has made a provision in the country’s labour law that allows female workers to take off one day a month known as Mother’s Day during their menstruation period, even though it applies to all women, whether or not they have children.

The legal definition is not precise – women can take the day when they want and do not have to provide any medical justification, leading some to question the provision.

Women in Zambia do not need to make prior arrangements to be absent from work, but can simply call in on the day to say they are taking Mother’s Day. An employer who denies female employees this entitlement can be prosecuted.

Dear INFORMATION NIGERIA FANS, do you think the Nigerian Government should also adopt this policy? Tell us in the comment box

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: