МММ Nigeria launches PromoTasks Contest, To Award Winners With Cash Prizes



MMM Nigeria is launching a promo task contest. This is in a bid to gain the confidence of its participants after it frooze acounts in December 2016. See how they intend to achieve this below:

“МММ Nigeria is gaining strength again. Members provide and get help. The volume of the provided and got help is growing. Now, we have to promote the testimonials confirming that MMM pays as actively as possible. For this purpose, we announce PromoTasks Contest. Promo tasks are useful both for members (as they allow to get new referrals) and the whole Community (as all together we distribute positive feedback about MMM).

The contest will last for 1 week: from the 24th of February to the 2nd of March inclusive (promo tasks completed after March 2 won’t be considered).

There are 2 nominations in the contest: online tasks and offline tasks. You can participate in one of nominations, or in both of them.

Online nomination prizes:

1st prize: 100 000 NGN.

2d prize: 70 000 NGN.

3rd prize: 50 000 NGN.

Offline nomination prizes:

1st prize: 150 000 NGN

2d prize: 100 000 NGN

3rd prize: 70 000 NGN.

To partake in the contest for the first nomination you have to complete at least 50 online tasks within the week. To participate in the second nomination you have to accomplish at least 5 offline tasks within the week. This week, all online tasks must be completed on Facebook, and 5 offline tasks must be completed in meetings category (it means this week, tasks of other categories won’t considered for the contest).

After the completion of the tasks, you MUST complete the following form till the 4th of March (otherwise, your results won’t be considered): https://goo.gl/forms/n923VUbYxJqf30iQ2

When completing the form, you have to paste the link of the report. If you participate in 2 nominations (online and offline) you have to past the links of 2 reports. If you claim victory in one of the nominations you should provide the report only for one nomination.

The participant who completes the tasks in the best way, creates positive awareness about MMM, recruits new members by fulfilling the tasks and takes into account all the criteria will become the winner.

Online nomination criteria to determine the winners:

Complete 50 online tasks within the week (from February 24 to March 2 inclusive)

50 tasks should be completed on Facebook (other tasks won’t be considered) and these tasks should be approved by a moderator (you will see it in the PromoTask section in your PO)

Complete the report properly (include all links reporting the tasks and complete personal data page).

Profiles in social networks you use for posts should be filled in completely (have avatar, page header, personal photos, friends etc).

The messages you post in the social networks should contain unique text with attractive picture.

In case anybody leaves a comment to your message you have to get in touch with the author.

Offline nomination criteria:

Complete 5 offline tasks within the week (from February 24 to March 2 inclusive)

The tasks should refer to the “meetings” category (on the page of Promo tasks the category of task is always specified) and these tasks should be approved by a moderator (you will see it in the PromoTask section in your PO)

Complete the report properly (include all links reporting the tasks and complete personal data page)

Assure the maximum number of attendees at the offline event.

At least some of attendees should wear T-shirts with MMM logo.

Print and distribute materials about MMM

In case attendees put questions, answer them and register the interested guests. You can speak both in English and in any Nigerian language.

Necessarily record good quality video (can be recorded with smartphone, however in landscape orientation. The picture should be solid. Pay attention to the lighting).

Participate in the contest and promote the Community!”

