100 Passengers Escape Death As Plane Tyre Bursts At MMIA

No fewer than 100 passengers of Qatar Airways escaped unhurt yesterday when one of their aircraft-Boeing 767 experienced tyre burst.

The sudden incident occurred while the aircraft was attempting to initiate a take-off on the runway 18 Right of the international wing of the Murtala Muhammad Airport in Lagos.

The tyre burst happened at exactly 2.59. p.m after the Captain of the aircraft had been issued clearance for takeoff.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the aircraft was already set to gather speed for take-off when, unexpectedly, one of the tyres burst with a loud sound.

The pilots later stopped briefly, before moving the aircraft back to the terminal where it departed few minutes ago.

A passenger, who does not want her name in print informed that prayers rented the air when they heard the loud sound as they were stricken with fear.

“We are held in fear for some time. We thank God that the plane has not gathered the full speed for takeoff, we would have been saying something else”, the passenger said.

As at the time of filling this report, the plane was still parked at one of the hangers of the international airport for repairs and certification before it would return back to operation.

Speaking on the development, the NCAA general manager, Public Affairs, Sam Adurogboye said that he is not yet aware of the incident but his office may have been informed.

Adurogboye further said that the Airline must have also informed its country’s Civil Aviation Authority, CAA, adding that NCAA can only intervene after Qatar Airways must have briefed its country’s aviation authority.

Source: Leadership

