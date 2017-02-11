11 Passengers Escape Death In Ghastly Accident On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

No fewer than eleven persons escaped death on Wednesday along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway after a Honda CR-V Sport Utility Vehicle ran into an 18-seater commercial bus.

The accident happened around Magboro Bus-stop.

It was gathered that the commercial bus with number plate, GGE-725XR, was conveying seven passengers to Ketu, Lagos.

According to a passenger, Mr. Fato Richard, the bus driver had parked by the roadside to pick another passenger when the speeding Honda SUV with number plate, EPE-251EH rammed into it.

“The bus driver had parked to pick a passenger when we heard a loud bang. The SUV had hit us. Within a few seconds, our bus tumbled.

“The impact lifted the bus off the ground before it landed on its side.

“We were able to make use of the available windows of the bus to crawl out. I boarded the bus at Asese, Ogun State, and I was going to Ketu, Lagos. But right now, I’m going back home.”

Also the bus conductor, simply identified as Afeez, who was among the injured, blamed the driver of the Honda SUV for the accident.

He said, “As the driver parked and I wanted to open the door for a passenger to get in, we were hit from behind.

“It appeared like the driver of the SUV was sleeping because if he were not, he would have seen our bus. We were not on the road. He veered off to where we were.”

The driver of the Honda SUV and some of the passegers who sustained injuries were rushed to a nearby hospital by men of the Federal Road Safety Corps for treatment.

Source: Dailypost

