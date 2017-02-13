Tuesday , 21 February 2017
Qatar Airways

13 Buildings, 16 Vehicles, Destroyed In Onitsha Tanker Fire – NEMA

Jo Daniel February 21, 2017

Following the assessment conducted on the Onitsha Tanker Fire incident in Anambra State by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in conjunction with Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (ANSEMA), it was discovered that 13 buildings, 16 vehicles, three filling stations were burnt down and two persons seriously injured.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson of NEMA, Sani Datti, the fire outbreak wreaked havoc on residential and commercial buildings, as well as makeshift shops, while goods worth millions of naira were destroyed.

Also affected were petty trading stores and three tricycles, popularly known as Keke Napep.

Datti noted that a damage and need assessment was carried out by the agencies with a view to assisting the affected persons. Meanwhile, NEMA South east, zonal coordinator, Udeiya Martin Ejike advised motorists to always ensure regular maintenance of their vehicles to avoid frequent accidents on the road, as the agency has recorded several fire incidents recently.

Source: Leadership

AD ===> A Former One Minute Man Who Now Last 30mins In Bed Reveals The Secret Of His New Strength
Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Nigerian Senate

Senate Tells EFCC To Go After CBN, Civil Servants

Owing to monumental graft cases involving civil servants, the Senate has charged the Economic and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946