13-year-old ‘Spider Boy’ sets world record

A 13-year-old boy from Palestine set a world record for his superior skills as a contortionist.

Mohammed Alsheikh, known as “Spider Boy,” ran his legs around his own body 38 times to claim the Guinness World Record for “Most full body revolutions maintaining a chest stand in one minute.”

Alsheikh toppled the previous record of 29 revolutions during the attempt organized by telecommunications companies Orange Jordan and Wataniya Mobile Palestine in Amman, Jordan.

“I’m very excited that I have achieved a Guinness World Records title and I managed to exceed the previous record holder who was a lot older than me,” he said.

Alsheikh hopes to leave the Gaza strip, where he practices his skills every day, to showcase his talent around the world.

He was born with an exceptionally-flexible spine and has competed as an athlete for five years and used his skill to reach the final three in Arab’s Got Talent in 2015.

“I have a wish and I hope to be a world champion in my sport,” Alsheikh said. “My dream for the future is to be famous and well known throughout the world.”

