18-yr-old Jailbird Says He Has Stolen Countless Number Of Phones

EIGHTEEN-year-old Sadeeq Wasiu, an alleged serial phone thief in Oshodi, Lagos, has been arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, of the State Police Command after snatching an Infinix Note 3 from an undergraduate.

Wasiu was fingered as the mastermind of four phone theft and two bag-snatching attempts in Oshodi area.The suspect, who has been on police wanted list, was arrested on Tuesday at Oshodi, under the bridge, while trying to escape after snatching the phone. He confessed to have been imprisoned seven times.

Sadeeq, who disclosed to interrogators that he was released from Potoki Prison, Badagry in January, said he ran away from Ikire, Osun State, when he was 15 years old.

He said: “I was 15 years when I came to Lagos to work as a conductor in 2014. My parents are not aware that I am in Lagos.

“My popular name is Eyie. I steal phones from people at Oshodi. We were three in my group— Ahmed, alias Oyi, Tombolo and I. We have stolen more than 45 phones as a group and I have personally stolen countless number of phones.

“I used to sell the phones at Idi Oro, Mushin. I sell the phones for between N10,000 and N8,000, according to their make. I have gone to jail seven times.

“I sell Indian hemp too. I buy it from one Spider in Lagos Island and I resell in small raps to over 50 of my colleagues in Oshodi. I can buy N4,000 worth and make N4,000 gain.”

The suspect has been transferred to the Lagos State Task Force in Oshodi for prosecution.

Confirming the arrest, the State’s Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Dolapo Badmus, said that the Command would not rest on its oars in curbing criminal activities in the state.

Source: Vanguard

