20 Things He Does That Make You Think He Likes You, But Really Mean Nothing



If someone does the stuff on this list, whether it be just a few things or literally every single thing, and does nothing else outside of it, it means NOTHING. At best, this person is mildly interested in you. And by that, I mean he’s down to hook up with you, just like he’s down to hook up with a bunch of other girls he’s talking to. At worst, you literally mean nothing to him. Read through these and consider yourself warned.

1. When he likes your profile picture on Facebook. Congrats, you look attractive to him in that picture. Or maybe he thinks it’s funny. Or maybe he accidentally clicked the “like” button and didn’t bother un-clicking it. Either way, I wouldn’t take it as a sign of his UNDYING LOVE.

2. When he likes your Instagram. Think of yourself scrolling through your Instagram feed mindlessly liking people’s posts. Do those likes mean you LOVE them? Nope, didn’t think so.

3. When he retweets your tweet. Congrats, you said something funny. That’s all that means.

4. When he likes literally any social media post you ever posted — ever. I’m sorry, but this just means NOTHING. At best, he thought you looked good in that picture. Or it was funny.

5. When he buys you a drink at the bar. Bare minimum here, people.

6. When he watches your Snapchat story. It would take more of an effort for him to purposely skip over your story in an attempt to not watch it than it would for him to just casually browse through it like he does with all of the other stories on his feed (including but not limited to his partner from freshman year bio class and his mom).

7. When he replies to the personal Snapchat you sent him. You spoke to him and he responded. That’s not being into you. That’s just being a normal human with normal social skills.

8. When he adds you on Snapchat. Sure, maybe he likes you in the sense that he’s hoping to get a unclad from you.

9. When he sends you a snap. It could be a mass snap.

10. When he asks you what you’re up to on a Friday night. He’s scoping out his options for what to do and you’re an option. CONGRATS!

11. When you get a 11pm drunk “come over” from him. That, my friend, is a booty call.

12. When he drunkenly tells you he liked you. Sure, he may actually like you. But if none of his sober actions reflect that earnest profession of his fondness for you, I’d say it’s the tequila talking.

13. When he responds to your text immediately. He was by his phone and you texted him, so he responded. That’s it.

14. When he texts you emojis. Emojis are fun.

15. When he calls you “babe.” If anything, this just makes it easier for when he forgets your name.

16. When he opens your snap immediately. Again, he was by his phone and you snapped him… so he opened it.

17. When he puts a lot of i’s in the “hiii” text he sent you. Yes, he’s being flirty, but he is also using truly the lowest level of creativity and effort to flirt with you.

18. When he buys you a coffee the morning after a hookup. He wanted a coffee and you happened to be there, so he invited you to tag along. His mom didn’t raise him to be a cheap chump, so he paid for yours. This is not a date, and it does not mean he’s in love with you.

19. When he buys you late night pizza on your way back to his place at the end of the night. Again, this is something he wanted to do that you just happened to be along for the ride on.

20. 26. When he’s nice. That’s the bottom line here, LADIES. We can’t be confusing the bare minimum of COMMON DECENCY niceness for a sign that he ~loves~ you. Of course he should be nice to you.

elitedaily.com

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: