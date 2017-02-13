2017 Grammy Award winners

Album of the Year: 25, Adele
Record of the Year: Hello, Adele
Song of the Year: Hello, Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
Best New Artist: Chance The Rapper
Best Pop Vocal Album: 25, Adele
Best Pop Solo Performance: Hello, Adele
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin, Willie Nelson
Best Dance Recording: Don’t Let Me Down, The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya
Best Dance/Electronic Album: Skin, Flume
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Culcha Vulcha, Snarky Puppy
Best Rock Performance: Blackstar, David Bowie
Best Metal Performance: Dystopia, Megadeth
Best Rock Song: Blackstar, David Bowie
Best Rock Album: Tell Me I’m Pretty, Cage The Elephant
Best Alternative Music Album: Blackstar, David Bowie
Best R&B Performance: Cranes in the Sky, Solange
Best Traditional R&B Performance: Angel, Lalah Hathaway
Best R&B Song: Lake By the Ocean, Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)
Best Urban Contemporary Album: Lemonade, Beyonce
Best R&B Album: Lalah Hathaway Live, Lalah Hathaway
Best Rap Performance: No Problem, Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
Best Rap/Sung Performance: Hotline Bling, Drake
Best Rap Song: Hotline Bling, Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)
Best Rap Album: Coloring Book, Chance The Rapper
Best Country Solo Performance: My Church, Maren Morris
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Jolene, Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton
Best Country Song: Humble and Kind, Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)
Best Country Album: A Sailor’s Guide To Earth, Sturgill Simpson
Best Music Video: Formation, Beyonce
Best New Age Album: White Sun II, White Sun
Best Improvised Jazz Solo: I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry, John Scofield, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album: Take Me to the Alley, Gregory Porter
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Country For Old Men, John Scofield
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Presidential Suite: Eight Variations On Freedom, Ted Nash Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album: Tribute To Irakere: Live In Marciac, Chucho Valdes
Best Gospel Performance/Song: God Provides, Tamela Mann, Kirk Franklin, songwriter
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Thy Will, Hillary Scott & The Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters
Best Gospel Album: Losing My Religion, Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Love Remains, Hillary Scott & The Scott Family
Best Roots Gospel Album: Hymns, Joey+Rory
Best Latin Pop Album: Un Besito Mas, Jesse & Joy
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: iLevitable, iLe
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (including Tejano): Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo), Vicente Fernández
Best Tropical Latin Album: Donde Están?, Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo
Best American Roots Performance: House of Mercy, Sarah Jarosz
Best American Roots Song: Kid Sister, Vince Gill, songwriter (The Time Jumpers)
Best Americana Album: This is Where I Live, William Bell
Best Bluegrass Album: Coming Home, O’Connor Band With Mark O’Connor
Best Traditional Blues Album: Porcupine Meat, Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album: The Last Days of Oakland, Fantastic Negrito
Best Folk Album: Undercurrent, Sarah Jarosz
Best Regional Roots Music Album: E Walea, Kalani Pe’a
Best Reggae Album: Ziggy Marley, Ziggy Marley
Best World Music Album: Sing Me Home, Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble
Best Children’s Album: Infinity Plus One, Secret Agent 23 Skidoo
Best Spoken Word Album: In Such Good Company: Eleven Years of Laughter, Mayhem, and Fun in the Sandbox, Carol Burnett
Best Comedy Album: Talking for Clapping, Patton Oswalt
Best Musical Theatre Album: The Color Purple
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Miles Ahead, Miles Davis & Various Artists
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Star Wars: The Force Awakens, John Williams, composer
Best Song Written for Visual Media: Can’t Stop the Feeling!, Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar)
Best Instrumental Composition: Spoken at Midnight, Ted Nash, composer (Ted Nash Big Band)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: You and I, Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: Flintstones, Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
Best Recording Package: Blackstar, Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie)
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: Edith Piaf 1915-2015, Gérard Lo Monaco, art director (Edith Piaf)
Best Album Notes: Sissle and Blake Sing Shuffle Along, Ken Bloom & Richard Carlin, album notes writers (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)
Best Historical Album: The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol.12 (Collector’s Edition), Steve Berkowitz & Jeff Rosen, compilation producers; Mark Wilder, mastering engineer (Bob Dylan)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Blackstar, David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen & Tony Visconti, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (David Bowie)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Greg Kurstin
Best Remixed Recording: Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix), André Allen Anjos, remixer (Bob Moses)
Best Surround Sound Album: Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L’instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement, Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, surround mix engineers; Dmitriy Lipay, surround mastering engineer; Dmitriy Lipay, surround producer (Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony)
Best Engineered Album, Classical: Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles, Mark Donahue, Fred Vogler & David L Williams, engineers (James Conlon, Guanqun Yu, Joshua Guerrero, Patricia Racette, Christopher Maltman, Lucy Schaufer, Lucas Meachem, LA Opera Chorus & Orchestra)
Producer of the Year, Classical: David Frost
Best Orchestral Performance: Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow – Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9, Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Best Opera Recording: Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles, James Conlon, conductor; Joshua Guerrero, Christopher Maltman, Lucas Meachem, Patricia Racette, Lucy Schaufer & Guanqun Yu; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (LA Opera Orchestra; LA Opera Chorus)
Best Choral Performance: Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1, Krzysztof Penderecki, conductor; Henryk Wojnarowski, choir director (Nikolay Didenko, Agnieszka Rehlis & Johanna Rusanen; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Warsaw Philharmonic Choir)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Steve Reich, Third Coast Percussion
Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway, Zuill Bailey; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Schumann & Berg, Dorothea Röschmann; Mitsuko Uchida, accompanist
Best Classical Composition: Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer
Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway, Michael Daugherty, composer (Zuill Bailey, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
Best Music Film: The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years (The Beatles)