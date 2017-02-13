2017 Grammy Award winners

Album of the Year: 25, Adele

Record of the Year: Hello, Adele

Song of the Year: Hello, Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

Best New Artist: Chance The Rapper

Best Pop Vocal Album: 25, Adele

Best Pop Solo Performance: Hello, Adele

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Stressed Out, Twenty One Pilots

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin, Willie Nelson

Best Dance Recording: Don’t Let Me Down, The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya

Best Dance/Electronic Album: Skin, Flume

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Culcha Vulcha, Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Performance: Blackstar, David Bowie

Best Metal Performance: Dystopia, Megadeth

Best Rock Song: Blackstar, David Bowie

Best Rock Album: Tell Me I’m Pretty, Cage The Elephant

Best Alternative Music Album: Blackstar, David Bowie

Best R&B Performance: Cranes in the Sky, Solange

Best Traditional R&B Performance: Angel, Lalah Hathaway

Best R&B Song: Lake By the Ocean, Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)

Best Urban Contemporary Album: Lemonade, Beyonce

Best R&B Album: Lalah Hathaway Live, Lalah Hathaway

Best Rap Performance: No Problem, Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

Best Rap/Sung Performance: Hotline Bling, Drake

Best Rap Song: Hotline Bling, Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)

Best Rap Album: Coloring Book, Chance The Rapper

Best Country Solo Performance: My Church, Maren Morris

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Jolene, Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton

Best Country Song: Humble and Kind, Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)

Best Country Album: A Sailor’s Guide To Earth, Sturgill Simpson

Best Music Video: Formation, Beyonce

Best New Age Album: White Sun II, White Sun

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry, John Scofield, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Take Me to the Alley, Gregory Porter

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Country For Old Men, John Scofield

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Presidential Suite: Eight Variations On Freedom, Ted Nash Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album: Tribute To Irakere: Live In Marciac, Chucho Valdes

Best Gospel Performance/Song: God Provides, Tamela Mann, Kirk Franklin, songwriter

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Thy Will, Hillary Scott & The Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters

Best Gospel Album: Losing My Religion, Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Love Remains, Hillary Scott & The Scott Family

Best Roots Gospel Album: Hymns, Joey+Rory

Best Latin Pop Album: Un Besito Mas, Jesse & Joy

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: iLevitable, iLe

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (including Tejano): Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo), Vicente Fernández

Best Tropical Latin Album: Donde Están?, Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo

Best American Roots Performance: House of Mercy, Sarah Jarosz

​Best American Roots Song: Kid Sister, Vince Gill, songwriter (The Time Jumpers)

Best Americana Album: This is Where I Live, William Bell

Best Bluegrass Album: Coming Home, O’Connor Band With Mark O’Connor

Best Traditional Blues Album: Porcupine Meat, Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album: The Last Days of Oakland, Fantastic Negrito

Best Folk Album: Undercurrent, Sarah Jarosz

Best Regional Roots Music Album: E Walea, Kalani Pe’a

Best Reggae Album: Ziggy Marley, Ziggy Marley

Best World Music Album: Sing Me Home, Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble

Best Children’s Album: Infinity Plus One, Secret Agent 23 Skidoo

Best Spoken Word Album: In Such Good Company: Eleven Years of Laughter, Mayhem, and Fun in the Sandbox, Carol Burnett

Best Comedy Album: Talking for Clapping, Patton Oswalt

​Best Musical Theatre Album: The Color Purple

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Miles Ahead, Miles Davis & Various Artists

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Star Wars: The Force Awakens, John Williams, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media: Can’t Stop the Feeling!, Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar)

Best Instrumental Composition: Spoken at Midnight, Ted Nash, composer (Ted Nash Big Band)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: You and I, Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: Flintstones, Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Best Recording Package: Blackstar, Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: Edith Piaf 1915-2015, Gérard Lo Monaco, art director (Edith Piaf)

Best Album Notes: Sissle and Blake Sing Shuffle Along, Ken Bloom & Richard Carlin, album notes writers (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)

Best Historical Album: The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol.12 (Collector’s Edition), Steve Berkowitz & Jeff Rosen, compilation producers; Mark Wilder, mastering engineer (Bob Dylan)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Blackstar, David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen & Tony Visconti, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (David Bowie)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Greg Kurstin

​Best Remixed Recording: Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix), André Allen Anjos, remixer (Bob Moses)

Best Surround Sound Album: Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L’instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement, Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, surround mix engineers; Dmitriy Lipay, surround mastering engineer; Dmitriy Lipay, surround producer (Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony)

Best Engineered Album, Classical: Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles, Mark Donahue, Fred Vogler & David L Williams, engineers (James Conlon, Guanqun Yu, Joshua Guerrero, Patricia Racette, Christopher Maltman, Lucy Schaufer, Lucas Meachem, LA Opera Chorus & Orchestra)

Producer of the Year, Classical: David Frost

Best Orchestral Performance: Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow – Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9, Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording: Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles, James Conlon, conductor; Joshua Guerrero, Christopher Maltman, Lucas Meachem, Patricia Racette, Lucy Schaufer & Guanqun Yu; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (LA Opera Orchestra; LA Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance: Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1, Krzysztof Penderecki, conductor; Henryk Wojnarowski, choir director (Nikolay Didenko, Agnieszka Rehlis & Johanna Rusanen; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Warsaw Philharmonic Choir)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Steve Reich, Third Coast Percussion

Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway, Zuill Bailey; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Schumann & Berg, Dorothea Röschmann; Mitsuko Uchida, accompanist

Best Classical Composition: Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway, Michael Daugherty, composer (Zuill Bailey, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

Best Music Film: The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years (The Beatles)

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: