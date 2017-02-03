3 Fruits You Shouldn’t Peel Before Eating

Fresh fruits are good for both physical and mental wellness. Isn’t this the most common recommendation that we are often given? Knowing this fact, we gorge on our favourite fruits but do we know the right way to eat fruits? Some fruits may lose their nutrition value when peeled. Here we are listing a few fruits that should be consumed without peeling:

1. Apples

Famous among all and favourite of many, this fruit is enriched with antioxidants and phytonutrients. Not many of us are aware that apples should be consumed with its skin. The antioxidant property of apple skin helps in fighting against Alzheimer’s disease and other degenerative problems. Its skin also contains most of the fibre and vitamins, which are essential for our health. Apple skin contains compounds called triterpenoids, which decreases the risk of cancer.

2. Pears

If you are peeling its edible skin, then you are losing its fibre and nutrition too. The skin is full of valuable nutrients and the skin holds half of the dietary fibre. Its skin also contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory phytonutrients, so it is best not to peel the skin.

3. Mangoes

The mango skin contains properties which help in burning fat and reduces the production of fat cells. A mango’s peel also contains carotenoids, polyphenols, omega-3, omega-6 and polyunsaturated fatty acids that help in fighting cancer, diabetes and heart diseases. One can eat the skin of a mango raw or cooked along with the insides. Another way to eat both flesh and skin is to prepare pickle. (Image Courtesy: Shutterstock)

Remember, the key rule is that if you are not peeling the skin of these fruits, you should thoroughly wash them.

