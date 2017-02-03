3 Ways to Make Your Husband Obsess Over You Again



You can make your man obsessed with you again. Start by doing these three things.

Surprise him with s*x. No really, surprise him.

First of all, if you’re not having regular s*x, it’s time to sit up and listen up. No matter how much women claim that true love is about support, respect and unconditional love (and it is to an extent), s*x is a huge part of any marriage. You need s*x. And men need s*x.

So if you’re not having it, you have a problem, and you need to jump on your guy the next time you see him. Ok? Ok, we got that out of the way.

Now, if things are a little better and you’re indeed having s*x … just not very often or very … what’s the word … passionately, you need to step it up a bit.

1) Make sure you have a time set. For example, before he goes to turn on the TV at night, plan on telling him you need “help” with something upstairs.

2) Groom yourself beforehand. Yes, we know, you’re not a dog. But shave, wax, pluck—whatever you need to do. And also do your hair, put on makeup and have a little something sexy underneath …

3) … Or go out and get yourself a nice set of lingerie.

4) When you get to it, go slow. Look him in the eyes with your sexiest come hither look, whisper in his ear, move around the bed instead of letting him do all the work, and make s*x last.

Trust us, he’ll be pretty obsessed over you at this point.

2. Add some mystery to yourself.

Many women make the mistake of making themselves too available to their men. Now, in a husband/wife relationship, you naturally want to be available. Heck, you want to me more than just “available.” You need to be there for him through thick and thin.

What we’re talking about is that special “je ne sais quoi” that all men want their women to have. “Je ne sais quoi” means “I don’t know what” in French, and what it really means is some special little hint of exclusiveness and elusiveness.

To cultivate this in yourself, try doing more things without your husband instead of always hanging around. Start getting involved in new hobbies, and have your own interests. Paint, draw, start running, read a new book, make new friends, join some clubs, get a new hair style, start wearing makeup, jazz up your wardrobe. It’s the little things that will really pique his interest.

3. Go out and do something new together.

According to Scientific American, oxytocin (the hormone) is your best friend. That’s because it promotes a strong bond or connection between you and whatever you are experiencing (whoever you’re with) when it’s released into your brain.

And you get oxytocin when you do exciting things, like falling in love or experiencing new adventures. For example, having s*x (the climax) releases oxytocin in your brain and so does jumping out of an airplane with nothing but a parachute. (Both exciting in their own way!)

You don’t have to go jump out of an airplane with your man to make him fall head over heels with you again, but any new experience or adventure could benefit from this oxytocin release. Take a cooking class together, or try a new sport. Even taking a vacation together could do the trick

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: