4 Arrested For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested four persons, including a native doctor, for allegedly killing a 62-year-old hunchback for money rituals.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Haliru Gwandu, who paraded the suspects Friday at the command headquarters in Benin the state capital, gave the names of the suspects as Aluma Sunday, Peter Olotu, Philip Ogeneka and Sunday Ogono respectively.

The suspects were arrested when one of them, Aluma, was taking the victims’ hunch to the native doctor’s residence in Ondo State.

He was nabbed during a stop and search operation at Sabongida-Ora in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The suspects confessed that it was poverty that drove them to look for where to make quick money.

According to Aluma, who said he lives in the same Arue village with the victim, claimed that it was Peter that killed the man.

Source: BreakingTimes

