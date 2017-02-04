4 reasons not to use WhatsApp’s latest security feature



World’s top messaging app WhatsApp has just got another layer of security — two-step verification. The feature offers another way of authentication of your account via a six-digit passcode and is aimed at deterring people from using other users phone numbers for WhatsApp.

Excited? Can’t wait to activate the new security feature in your smartphone? Wait, there’s a ‘flip side’ too. Here are four reasons to stay away from WhatsApp’s new security settings.

1. Danger of losing WhatsApp access for 7 days

Two-step verification requires specifying an email address that can be used to turn it off if you forget the six-digit passcode. But if you forget the passcode without specifying the backup email, you won’t be able to reverify your number on

WhatsApp within 7 days of last using it. Essentially, this means that you won’t be able to access WhatsApp for seven days.

2. Risk of your WhatsApp account getting deleted

If you reverify your number on WhatsApp after 30 days of last using the app, without the passcode, your WhatsApp account will be automatically deleted. Although a new account will be created automatically once you successfully reverify, there’s still a risk of your account and all your chats getting deleted, unless you regularly back them up.

3. Nagging reminders to enter passcode

If you use the internet regularly, you already know how annoying pop-ups are. And with two-step verification enabled, you may have to deal with something like that in WhatsApp frequently.

That’s because the app will periodically ask you to enter your passcode, thus ‘helping’ you to not forget it. There’s no way to disable this nagging prompt without turning off two-step verification altogether.

4. Potential security risk to your email ID

As mentioned above, enabling two-step verification requires you to specify a valid email address, which can be used to disable the feature in case you ever forget your passcode.

Although WhatsApp claims that it won’t verify the email to confirm its accuracy, you still the run the risk of having your e-mail address exposed to security threats and possibly unwanted promotional messages.

