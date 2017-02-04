If You Do These 4 Things, You’re DANGEROUSLY Close To Cheating



There are certain habits that relationship experts say are typical of people who tend to end up cheating on their partners. If you, or your SO, are engaging in any of them, you might want to take a long hard look in the mirror and consider why you’re behaving this way. Take it as a warning sign, before you do something you’ll regret…

1. You’re always complaining.

You know the type: nothing is ever quite good enough for them – there’s always something to nitpick. But if you’re never satisfied with anything, at some point you’re not going to be satisfied with your relationship, either. And when you’re unhappy, you’re more likely to tempted to stray.

2. You take a lot of risks.

People who have affairs are all about the drama. To keep things interesting, they tend to be very willing to take risks – including cheating on a partner and risking getting caught. Not only are cheaters risk-takers, they’re opportunistic. They tend to be very calculating, seeking out situations where they may have a chance to play around.

3. You keep things to yourself.

One thing that can lead to unhappiness in your relationship, which then could lead to cheating, is failing to tell your partner what you want. Are you feeling lonely and wishing for more connection, but don’t know how to fix it, so you clam up and say nothing?

4. You tell white lies.

If you’ve told your partner a few little lies in the past and gotten away with it, you’re more likely to keep upping the ante.

