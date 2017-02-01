41 Nigerians Deported From UK

41 Nigerians have been deported from the United Kingdom due to varying immigration related offences. The deportees consisting 33 men and 8 women arrived the Murtala Muhammad International airport on Wednesday morning in a charter plane.
41 Nigerians have been deported from the United Kingdom due to varying immigration related offences. The deportees consisting 33 men and 8 women arrived the Murtala Muhammad International airport on Wednesday morning in a charter plane.
The former Governor of Delta State, James Onanefe Ibori who was released last month from …
WHAT WERE THEIR CRIMES?