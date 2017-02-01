Saturday , 4 February 2017
Qatar Airways

41 Nigerians Deported From UK

Femi Adesanya February 1, 2017

41 Nigerians have been deported from the United Kingdom due to varying immigration related offences. The deportees consisting 33 men and 8 women arrived the Murtala Muhammad International airport on Wednesday morning in a charter plane.

One comment

  1. OLUGBENGA
    February 2, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    WHAT WERE THEIR CRIMES?

    Reply

