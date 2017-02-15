Indian man murders friend for not dancing at birthday party

A 24-year-old Indian man allegedly murdered his 21-year-old friend for not dancing during the birthday party they had organised for a common friend.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday in Andheri (East), a surburb of India’s most populous city, Mumbai. The accused has been arrested and will be produced in a magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

According to the Andheri police, the incident took place around 4am outside a lottery shop in Gundavali. The deceased and the accused were identified as Ankush Jadhav and Ketan Shirvadkar, respectively. While Jadhav worked and lived inside the shop, Shirvadkar was unemployed. Former residents of Andheri pump house, the Shirvadkars had recently shifted to Thane.

On Tuesday, a group of five friends, including Jadhav and Shirvadkar, decided to celebrate their friend’s birthday following which a party was organised. As the party progressed, Jadhav and Shirvadkar downed a few glasses of beer. It was here that Shirvadkar asked Jadhav to dance, but the latter denied. Livid at Jadhav’s denial, Shirvadkar started arguing with him and it snowballed into a fight during which he hit a wooden plank on Jadhav’s head.

Though Jadhav was rushed to Trauma Care hospital, he scummed to the injuries at 6am following which the Andheri police were informed. Based on the prima facie investigation, Shirvadkar was arrested and booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: