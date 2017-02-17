Tonto Dikeh’s Husband Initiates ‘Nationwide Search’ for Her and Son

The drama in Tonto Dikeh’s marriage has become more tumultuous as the prolific actress cuts all communication lines with her husband.

Olakunle Oladunni Churchill, Tonto Dikeh’s husband was today chastised on social media by a follower after wishing his son, Andre a happy birthday with a picture of an empty throne.

Churchill, the nephew of former president Olusegun Obasanjo then responded to the Instagram follower by claiming Tonto Dikeh has purposely stopped communicating with him as she maintains custody of their growing child.

“Would appreciate fo you can join me look for them. I don’t have access to her and the nanny doesn’t pick up, the throne is waiting for my son, means he will take over his company someday.” was his response.

He welcomed a joint effort from the follower in searching for the whereabout of the Rivers State native whose location remains undisclosed.

Their marriage according to social media rumours took a nosedive after Mr. Churchill was allegedly caught in an illicit relationship with his alluring personal assistant, Rosaline Meurer.