Piqued by the frequent displacement of traders in Lagos State cause by demolition of markets, the Iyaloja General, Mrs. Folashade Tinubu-Ojo on Thursday urged the state government to stop demolition of markets within the state or face the wrath of traders .

Tinubu-Ojo spoke at the stakeholder’s forum for Lagos East and Central Senatorial district, themed ‘Participatory Democracy: Essential for sustainable development, held in Epe Local Government.

She lamented that the traders were not often well informed before the government embark on demolition of markets in the state.

Tinubu-Ojo said, “All we will see is bulldozer and when we ask, the argument will be that the traders have been informed earlier. But the notices often come too early because two months is not enough for traders to leave a particular location.

“I remember that recently the government gave traders at the Alausa Mini-mart three days notice to leave without provision for alternative. I called the wife of the Governor (Mrs. Bolanle Ambode) that I will lead other traders on protest before the issue was resolved.

“The government should not forget that larger percent of the traders especially the women are breadwinners in their home. If the market is demolished or shut, the traders will have nothing to eat during this period.

“All we demand from the government is to carry us along whenever they intend to embark on any policy.

She argued that the markets were placed under the supervision of the councils but the traders feel the presence of the councils whenever they intend to collect levies from the traders.

Source: Leadership

