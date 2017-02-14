45-Year-Old Man Defiles A 10-Year-Old Girl, Says “She Always Tempted Him (Photo)

Covenant Dako, a security guard with a restaurant in FESTAC Town, Lagos State, escaped death by a whisker after he was attacked by an angry mob for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl.

The Kogi State indigene would have been lynched, but for the intervention of the policemen who responded to a distress call from the management of the restaurant. He was subsequently rescued and taken into custody. .

Dako had lured the victim with N50 and had rounds of s*x with her in the restaurant’s generator house on Friday, February 3. He allegedly took the victim again on February 6, and was having s*x with her when he was sighted by a passerby who alerted residents. .

He was beaten to a pulp before the police intervened. A police source said the victim, a girl who is in Primary 4, also lived in the neighbourhood, adding that her parent had been identified. .

He explained that the minor, who strayed from home, had been taken to Mirabel Centre of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, where test were conducted on her. .

“The suspect, a married father-of-two, has confessed to the crime. He said the girl tempted him by always asking for money,” he added.

See the man’s face below

Source: Amebo Naija

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: