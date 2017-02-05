Sunday , 12 February 2017
5 Foods to Control Your Cravings

tosin February 11, 2017


Curb your cravings with these foods!

1. Aim for Apples

Packed with fiber, apples:

Fill you up
Keep you satisfied longer
Stabilize blood sugar levels

2. Do Dark Chocolate

This sweet lowers appetite hormone levels! Added plus: its bitterness helps cut your craving for salty, sweet, & fatty foods.

3. Eat Eggs

Eggs pack the one-two punch of protein & fat, satisfying your body longer.

4. Wash it Down with Water

Your body confuses thirst for hunger – so sip on H2O before eating each meal.

5. Order Oatmeal

The carbs in oatmeal are slow digesting — leaving you feeling full long after breakfast is over!

