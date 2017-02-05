5 Foods to Control Your Cravings

Curb your cravings with these foods!
1. Aim for Apples
Packed with fiber, apples:
Fill you up
Keep you satisfied longer
Stabilize blood sugar levels
2. Do Dark Chocolate
This sweet lowers appetite hormone levels! Added plus: its bitterness helps cut your craving for salty, sweet, & fatty foods.
3. Eat Eggs
Eggs pack the one-two punch of protein & fat, satisfying your body longer.
4. Wash it Down with Water
Your body confuses thirst for hunger – so sip on H2O before eating each meal.
5. Order Oatmeal
The carbs in oatmeal are slow digesting — leaving you feeling full long after breakfast is over!