5 Foods With More Protein Than An Egg You Didn’t Know About

Looking for the best five foods with high protein content more than egg? Look no further for all is here revealed.

When you talk about eggs, you talk about protein – that’s right. However, there are many other foods with more protein than an egg you didn’t know about. Women’sHealth brings you all that you need to know on that.

1. Dried Spirulina

Fish aren’t the only ocean fare packed with protein: Just two tablespoons of this dried seaweed contain an amazing eight grams of protein—all for just 40 calories. Hint: Try sprinkling spirulina over a salad, or use it to season roasted vegetables.

2. Roasted Soybeans

A quarter cup of this snack houses 15 grams of protein, along with a sizable dose of fiber and potassium. It’s the perfect ingredient to include in a homemade trail mix.

3. Greek Yogurt

When it comes to protein, plain nonfat Greek yogurt knocks it out of the park: Those little plastic cups contain 17 grams of protein for only 100 calories.

4. Gruyere Cheese

An ounce of gruyere—a deliciously rich variety of Swiss cheese—has more than eight grams of protein. Just watch your portions, though: While a one-ounce serving contains a reasonable 117 calories, it can be easy to consume several portions if you aren’t careful.

5. Dried Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds may be best known for their magnesium, but they’re also a rich source of protein: 10 grams per quarter cup.