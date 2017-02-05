5 Reasons Nigerians Should Stop Watching The English Premier League

The English Premier League is one of the most exciting football leagues in the world. Thus, it is unsurprising that many Nigerians are addicted to it.

Every weekend, viewing centres are filled out with Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City among other EPL clubs. It is, therefore, near impossible to end the attachment of Nigerians to the premier league. Nonetheless, Jumia Travel identifies 5 reasons Nigerians should stop watching the EPL.

The Nigerian League is now exciting and better organized

Since the league management body started managing the Nigerian League, they have made concerted efforts to make the league more exciting and interesting. They have ensured that the stadiums are TV friendly and the players and fans obey rules and regulation. Most importantly, the matches are on Pay TV. This has encouraged players to give out their best and you now see a Nigerian league player scoring a hat-trick.

You get real life stadium experience in the NPFL

To watch a Nigerian League match is very affordable and inexpensive. You don’t have to break the bank. Except you have a deep pocket, you cannot travel the England to watch Arsenal. So, with the NPFL, you can watch Kano Pillars live in Kano or watch Remo Stars in Sagamu. You get the stadium experience.

You can support professionally run private clubs

Unlike in the past when the 20 clubs in the Nigeria Professional Football League are government owned, there are now privately owned clubs that are professionally managed. We have The Mountain of Fire Football Club, Ifeanyi Ubah FC, and Remo stars. You can support these clubs because they churn out EPL like football week in, week out.

Nigerian Stadiums are safe

Many Nigerians have the mindset that whenever they visit the stadium, they will be harassed and waylaid. This is in the past. They are now safe because it is now incumbent on clubs to provide security for fans and players alike.

We will support our own

Nigerians don’t seem to support their own. Like they have a knack for foreign products, it is the same for football. Even the Nigerian Super Eagles team is coached by a foreigner. We stop watching the premier league and support the Nigerian league by going to stadiums to watch their favorite Nigerian club.

Source: Leadership

