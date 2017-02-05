5 Red Foods For A Healthy Heart

Here are 5 red foods that are packed with antioxidants, vitamins and loaded with healthy heart benefits:
1. Chili peppers
Capsaicin in red peppers has been found to reduce blood pressure.
2. Pomegranate juice
When consumed daily, this juice lowers inflammation in people with diabetes.
3. Strawberries
This red fruit may increase healthy cholesterol levels while reducing blood pressure.
4. Red wine
5 Oz per day is associated with a reduced risk of heart disease.
5. Red apples
An apple a day may be as effective as cholesterol-lowering statin medications in preventing death from heart disease.
