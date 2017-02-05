5 Red Foods For A Healthy Heart

Here ar e 5 red foods that are packed with antioxidants, vitamins and loaded with healthy heart benefits:

1. Chili peppers

Capsaicin in red peppers has been found to reduce blood pressure.

2. Pomegranate juice

When consumed daily, this juice lowers inflammation in people with diabetes.

3. Strawberries

This red fruit may increase healthy cholesterol levels while reducing blood pressure.

4. Red wine

5 Oz per day is associated with a reduced risk of heart disease.

5. Red apples

An apple a day may be as effective as cholesterol-lowering statin medications in preventing death from heart disease.

This article was originally published at knowmore.com.

