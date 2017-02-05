Friday , 10 February 2017
Qatar Airways

5 Red Foods For A Healthy Heart

tosin February 9, 2017

Here are 5 red foods that are packed with antioxidants, vitamins and loaded with healthy heart benefits:

1. Chili peppers

 Capsaicin in red peppers has been found to reduce blood pressure.

2. Pomegranate juice

 When consumed daily, this juice lowers inflammation in people with diabetes.

 3. Strawberries

This red fruit may increase healthy cholesterol levels while reducing blood pressure.

4. Red wine

5 Oz per day is associated with a reduced risk of heart disease.

5. Red apples

An apple a day may be as effective as cholesterol-lowering statin medications in preventing death from heart disease.

This article was originally published at knowmore.com.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

5 Steps To Look Cute In 5 Minutes

You have a date or appointment in 5 minutes, and you are not dressed, your …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946