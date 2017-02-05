5 Steps To Look Cute In 5 Minutes

You have a date or appointment in 5 minutes, and you are not dressed, your makeup is not done and you just woke up from a nap? Don’t stress, just get moving.

1. Clean face.

30 seconds. Go into the bathroom and splash your face with cold water. The cold water will not only wake you up, but it will also make your face look fresher. If you have left over make-up on from earlier, grab a face wipe and quickly clean off your face before splashing water on it.

2. Do your makeup.

2 minutes. When you are in a rush you don’t want to recreate your whole face – you just don’t have time to do that. Go for a natural clean look by using only BB cream to even out the color on your face. Apply a touch of blush. Highlight your eyes with eyeliner and mascara. Use a lip stain for an all day lip color. And that’s all!

3. Get dressed.

1 minute. Always have a simple white or black shirt or dress handy. White and black are easy to match with and dress up or dress down. If you are going for a cute casual look grab a pair of jeans, a black or white blouse and you have your outfit in seconds flat. Don’t forget that a statement piece, like a chunky necklace or cute scarf, will elevate your look.

If you need a more dressed up look, slip on a black dress. A more casual black dress is easily dressed up with a cute belt and necklace.

4. Do your hair.

1 minute. Messy hair looks are totally in right now. Pulling you hair up into a simple braid or bun can give you the look you want and take just a minute. Try a rope braid.

5. Shoes, purse, keys

30 seconds. Slip on shoes and grab your purse and keys. A nice pair of shoes can make or break the deal, but since you are wearing more neutral outfit it shouldn’t be hard. Don’t pick a pair of shoes that you have to tie or buckle. If you need a classier look wear something with heels.

In 5 minutes you are ready to walk out the door, and you can feel confident doing it. Expect compliments on your look and take confidence that the reason why the look works is because you are naturally beautiful.

