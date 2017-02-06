Sunday , 5 February 2017
Qatar Airways

6 Important Documents All Drivers Must Have – FRSC

tosin February 5, 2017


The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Posted a list of six most important vehicle documents that must be with a driver before hitting the road to avoid any form of harassment. Failure to produce these set of documents could lead to your car being impounded.

The Important document are:

1. A valid Driver’s License.

2. Vehicle license.

3. Certificate of Road Worthiness.

4. Insurance Certificate.

5. Proof of ownership

6. Learners Permit

Drivers with these permits must have their instructors with them while driving.

You may also need CMR is some states and tint permit if your car has tinted windows.

Note: All these documents must be up to date as FRSC officials will not accept any outdated documents as valid.
autojosh

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

World Cancer Day: Tips To Reduce The Risk Of Cancer

Today is world cancer day. We therefore bring to you the tips to reduce the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946