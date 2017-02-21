76 Children Born In Durumi IDPs Camp

A total of 76 children have been delivered within the last one in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp, located in Durumi in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to an investigation conducted by LEADERSHIP, a total of 2,740 IDPs are presently living in Durumi, comprising 425 women, 520 men and 713 youths, while 43 are children and 18 orphans.

A statement signed both the chairman and secretary of the camp, Ibrahim Ahmudu and Bala Yusuf respectively and made available to our reporter also revealed that about 2015 IDPs are indigenes of Borno State, while 201 are from Yobe State and another 524 are indigenes of Adamawa State.

Also, the IDPs are comprised of people with different educational backgrounds. For instance, there are 365 primary school leavers, 423 secondary school certificate holders, while diploma/NCE and higher diploma holders are 110 and 12 respectively.

Again, professional business that can be found among women in the camp include tailoring, making of liquid soap, making of caps, grounding machine business among others, while among the men are found iron benders, tailoring, security, farmers, mechanics and teachers.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP, Yusuf said the needs of his members are food, vehicles for conveying emergency cases to hospitals, accommodation, fuel for generator to pump water, light (electricity) and health care services among others.

While disclosing that 14 persons have died in the camp recently, Yusuf also revealed that what the IDPs need at the moment is for the government to facilitate their return back to their home states, adding that many of the IDPs are already tired of living in the camp.

Source: Leadership

