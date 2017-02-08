8 Foods that can cause miscarriage



Foods that can cause miscarriage include:

1. ​Smoked seafood

Smoked and refrigerated seafood (usually labeled as nova or lox) should be avoided as it might be contaminated with listeria. Listeria can cause infection which can get severe and lead to miscarriage.

2. ​Raw eggs

Pregnant women should avoid under-cooked food. Raw eggs or foods with raw eggs in them, like homemade mayonnaise, should be avoided. Make sure the egg white and egg yolk should become solid after you cook it. This will help prevent the potential risk of food poisoning and salmonella.

3. ​Unpasteurized milk

Pregnant women should avoid drinking raw or unpasteurized milk and any food which uses it. Just like raw eggs, raw milk can also cause poisoning.

4. ​Animal Liver

Although animal liver is nutritious, it can harm pregnant women as it may contain toxins if the liver is taken from an infected or a sick animal. Liver also contains high amounts of vitamin A and cholesterol. Consumption of these in excess can adversely affect the foetus and cause abortion.

5. ​Aloe Vera

Pregnant women should not eat or drink anything that includes aloe vera because this can lead to pelvic hemorrhage which can further cause a miscarriage. It is best to avoid all kinds of aloe vera products during first trimester of pregnancy.

6. ​Sprouted Potato

This food is not only dangerous for pregnant women but for everyone. Potato when sprouted contains various toxins, harmful to the health of the mother and her baby. There is solanin in potato with green sprout and this can be harmful for foetal growth.

7. ​Papaya

Papaya, and specially green papaya, is believed to cause miscarriage. Reason behind this is that green papaya contains an enzyme which can cause uterine contractions, leading to miscarriage.

8. Pineapple

Pineapple juice is commonly used at the time of delivery to make the process fast and easy. Pineapple contains bromelain, which can make uterine muscle smooth and thus lead to miscarriage. If you consume this during the first three months of your pregnancy, this may cause miscarriage

