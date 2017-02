Today’s weather came as a shock to Nigerians who usually during this period of the year, wake up to cool and humid mornings, but instead woke to a dry and dusty morning. Yes, harmattan is back!.. And trust Nigerians, as usual, they have begun to make jokes on the unforseen situation. With many saying it came back before our President who has been on vacation in London since Feb. 5.

Below are eight funny posts.

Even Harmattan came back before President Buhari — Name (@_JohnME_) February 17, 2017

This abuja wind pretty much unusual. Baba went to London to bring back our harmattan..!! ! pic.twitter.com/mz5TV1upmT — ahmed .! (@abm005) February 16, 2017

Is it just me or is this weather funny ? Harmattan in February. I guess strange things happen in d era of change … — Peter Chigozie (@Peter_Gozie) February 17, 2017

https://twitter.com/Hisroyaldopenez/status/832525008580788224

Go home harmattan, you're drunk. — Frank Abagnale. (@PyjamasRich) February 17, 2017

How will common harmattan cut kemens' lips mbanu only lightening from above that can do such #BBNaija #BBNaija — osinachi (@__osi_) February 11, 2017

Sup with the sudden harmattan weather anyway? Making my beard feel like those iron sponges. 😕 — Uche (@hey_am_uche) February 17, 2017

