9 Valentine’s Day Gifts For The Girl You Just Started Dating



You haven’t been dating that long. But you like her. And she likes you. And Valentine’s Day is just around the corner.

So you want a gift that shows you are into the relationship, but doesn’t shout “Marry me!”

It can be tricky, but this list has you covered:

1. A book or journal

Does she love to read or write? Show her you support the things she loves to do. Encourage her to write by getting her an inspirational journal, or find her a unique or limited-edition copy of her favorite book.

2. A giant teddy bear

These are ridiculous. She knows that, but she’ll love it. Every time she looks at it, she’ll smile and think of you.

If you don’t want to get her something that huge, a cute stuffed animal sprayed with a bit of your cologne will warm her heart, too.

3. A room (or office) full of heart balloons

Surprise her by filling up her room with balloons. Even better, hang a little note from the bottom of each one saying something you like about her. “Your smile,” for example, or “Your laugh.” Leave some chocolates or flowers for her to find when she’s done reading her notes.

4. That thing she mentioned

Don’t know her well enough to pick out a dress that’s exactly her style or size? Grab her that scarf – or that hat or those earrings – she said she loved when you were out window shopping together.

5. Music

Is she a music lover? Grab her favorite artist’s new CD she hasn’t gotten yet. Track down a vinyl record of her favorite group for her. Or give her an iTunes gift card so she can update her music library.

6. A cozy blanket

It’s hard not to love a good blanket. If you make sure it’s extra warm, soft and snuggly, you’ll also be making sure she’s extra happy.

7. Movie tickets

Along with a box of her favorite candy and a promise to buy her a giant popcorn, movie tickets will give you both something fun to look forward to.

8. Perfume

If you know her favorite scent, then it’s a gift she’s sure to love and appreciate.

9. Chocolates and/or flowers

It’s OK to go with the obvious. These are the most common Valentine’s Day gifts for a reason: Girls love them.

Give one (or a few) of these a try this February 14 and see her break out that smile you love so much

