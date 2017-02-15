Absence Of Adequate Funds Unsettle Ndokwa West PDP In Delta

Absence of adequate funds to run the affairs of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State, has unsettled its members.

Ogbuefi Lucky Okuji, Chairman of the party in the area who confirmed to journalists on Tuesday that there has been no fund to run the affairs of the party, however appealed to the leaders of the party to assist his executive to boost the party’s fortune and enhance its dominance in the area.

He said that the call had become necessary owing to the pressing challenges facing the party in the Local Government, noting that despite the personal sacrifices and the extra mile of his executive to put things in place, they have only recorded relative success.

He said, “It becomes imperative for the great members of our party to come to our rescue, so that we can collectively tackle the challenges of building our party and making it more attractive to our people, we have no fund to run the affairs of the party” Stating that his executive was determined to grow the party and enhance its continued dominance in the area.

Investigation revealed that Ndokwa West PDP secretariat had been desolated for lack of basic furniture including other amenities to boost the offices, but Ogbuefi Okuji confirmed that the absence of fund to carter for the running cost of the office on daily basis, had remained the bane of the irregularities bedeviling the party’s functionality in the area.

“We would not be where we are today, it is therefore important for us to get fund to furnish the party secretariat, buy computers, others” he added.

Source: Leadership

